ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Central Laboratory for Environmental Analysis and Networking (CLEAN) of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), known for its dedication to top-notch environmental analysis, announced the addition of advanced Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) technology here on Friday.

This new equipment upgrade and highlights Pak-EPA's technical capability to monitor water quality of Islamabad and profile potential pollution sources, a news release said.

CLEAN is a leading environmental analysis facility in Pakistan, equipped with state-of-the-art analytical equipment, specializing in air, water, and soil analysis.

CLEAN Laboratory is committed to providing accurate and reliable environmental data to support regulatory compliance, research projects, and environmental management efforts.

ICP-OES is a powerful tool used to detect and measure small amounts of elements and metals in various types of samples. It helps to explore different environmental materials with great accuracy and speed.

"Today marks a momentous occasion for Pak-EPA," stated Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, alongside Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director of Lab/NEQS.

The acquisition of ICP-OES instrument revolutionizes our environmental analysis capabilities, enabling us to delve deeper into environmental samples and provide important information about pollution levels and environmental health.

ICP-OES is a versatile analytical technique for environmental analysis, detecting heavy metal contamination in soil, water, and air samples at levels as low as parts per billion (ppb). It also analyzes nutrient levels in agricultural and ecological samples and assesses metal content in industrial effluents. With its multi-element capability, low detection limits, and wide dynamic range, ICP-OES offers efficient and sensitive analysis, making it indispensable for environmental research and management.

In its inaugural operation, the ICP-OES instrument at CLEAN Laboratory analyzed a batch of 140 samples of wastewater from textile industry, further underscoring its efficacy in real-world environmental monitoring applications. Leveraging this technology, we are excited to announce that our new ICP-OES machine has successfully analyzed samples of wastewater from textile industries.

As Pakistan's top environmental analysis facility, CLEAN Lab is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and scientific expertise to tackle environmental challenges. With the new ICP-OES technology, Directorate of Lab/NEQS continues to lead the way in environmental research and analysis, setting new standards for excellence in environmental monitoring..