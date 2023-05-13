Pak, Ethiopia join hands to cooperate in Science, Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Ministries of Science and Technology of Pakistan and Federal Republic of Ethiopia here on Saturday signed an agreement on scientific and technological cooperation. The Ethiopian official delegation was welcomed by Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Fozia Ameen at the Ministry, said a press release.

This cooperation has crucial importance in establishing a framework to increase cooperation in science, technology, engineering and education for mutual benefit and peaceful purposes between the science and education communities of both the countries.

Under the agreement, both the countries will undertake collaboration with partners and stakeholders.

The diplomatic ties between both the nations were establishment in 1958 and since then, Pakistan and Ethiopia were enjoying cordial relationship by making great progress on bilateral, regional and international concerns.