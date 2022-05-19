Pak-EU Strategic Engagement Plans help strengthen bilateral ties: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan attaches importance to its relationship with the European Union.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan-European Union Strategic Engagement Plan would help deepen bilateral engagement between the two sides, especially in the realms of trade, development and climate change.

Talking to President of the European Council Charles Michel in a telephonic conversation, he said Pakistan attaches importance to its relationship with the European Union.

He also recalled Pakistan's long-standing economic cooperation with the EU, including through the application of the GSP Plus facility. On Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, while also highlighting its importance and urgency of taking necessary steps to avert humanitarian and economic crises there.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister said ongoing conflict has implications for the developing countries, and reaffirmed Pakistan's principled position on the issue.

Prime Minister stressed that peaceful resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, is indispensable for sustainable peace and security in South Asia.