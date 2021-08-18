UrduPoint.com

Pak Evacuates 1,100 Personnel From Kabul: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 10:44 PM

Pak evacuates 1,100 personnel from Kabul: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said Pakistan has so far evacuated some 1,100 personnel from Kabul, Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan's commendable evacuation operation was continuing.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has once again resumed its flight operation for evacuating people.

Pakistan ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Khan was back.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the officials deployed in Kabul to facilitate eviction.

