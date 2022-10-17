Pak experts qualified from America must help improve bilateral relations: US official

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistani scientists, doctors and experts qualified from the USA must help improve bilateral relations between the two countries, said Karl R Rogers, Deputy Public Affairs Officer US Consulate General, Lahore.

Addressing a special function of Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) North Punjab Chapter, he said that the number of Pakistani scholars, who had completed their PhD degrees from different universities of America, have jumped to 37,000. "They belong to diverse sectors, and they have excelled in their relevant fields," he said and added that they had not only played their role in development of America but were also serving Pakistan. He stressed the need for people-to-people contacts and said that it was a prerequisite to strengthen our relations at grass-roots level. He also commended the services of Syed Khurram Abbas Gillani, president Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) North Punjab Chapter, and hoped that he would play a key role in promotion of interfaith harmony in the region.

Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), also addressed the function and said that the US was one of the oldest trade partners of Pakistan.

"The US is not only extending financial assistance but also running twenty different programs for overall uplift of Pakistan," he said and particularly mentioned fully funded Fulbright Scholarships and said that Pakistanis who availed the unique opportunity were now providing productive services in Pakistan as well as in America. He said that apart from this role, they were also contributing for promotion of social, economic activities in addition to giving a new impetus to interfaith harmony.

Khurram Gillani, newly elected president of the Pak-US Alumni Network North Punjab chapter, also addressed the function and said "we must strengthen Pak-US relations at the grass-roots level". He also explained his efforts for interfaith harmony and said that the PAUN would play a key role in promotion of a tolerant society in addition to providing education and other basic facilities to marginalised factions of society.

Later, Karl R Rogers presented a shield to Dr Khurram Tariq. Gillani also gave a traditional 'Multani chador to the FCCI president.

Different groups presented an enthralling performance to highlight the importance of Sufism viz-a-viz tolerance and interfaith harmony.