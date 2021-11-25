UrduPoint.com

Pak Exports, Remittances Increasing: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pak exports, remittances increasing: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Finance Ministry, Spokesperson Muzammil Aslam on Wednesday said that Pakistan's exports and remittances were increasing.

The country will have sufficient wheat and sugar products next year,due to better policies of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, in the agriculture sector,he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said there was need to curtail imports and exports should be increased to strengthen economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Agriculture TV Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

11 minutes ago
 KP govt taking steps to benefit from tourism, agri ..

KP govt taking steps to benefit from tourism, agriculture sectors: Prime Ministe ..

13 minutes ago
 Georgian Envoy for Russia Rules Out Six-Way Region ..

Georgian Envoy for Russia Rules Out Six-Way Regional Talks

13 minutes ago
 France Starts Inquiry About Leak of Secret Egypt M ..

France Starts Inquiry About Leak of Secret Egypt Mission Data

13 minutes ago
 Senator asks PML-N to present video taps, London f ..

Senator asks PML-N to present video taps, London flats' receipt before courts

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.