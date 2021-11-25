Pak exports, remittances increasing: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Finance Ministry, Spokesperson Muzammil Aslam on Wednesday said that Pakistan's exports and remittances were increasing.

The country will have sufficient wheat and sugar products next year,due to better policies of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, in the agriculture sector,he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said there was need to curtail imports and exports should be increased to strengthen economy.