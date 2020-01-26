Pak first female biker hopes to bring world bikers to country

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's first female bike-rider Gulafshan Tariq has said she was hopeful that she will be able to bring international bikers to the country in near future.

During her visit of the city on Sunday, she said she had visited various areas of Pakistan and exhibited a documentary to highlight positive image of the country. She said she started bike riding in 2015 with an aim to promote females of the country to come forward and prove their abilities. She said she had visited all provinces excluding Balochistan where she got a lot of respect, honour and entertainment.

She said that she visited south Punjab region including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan and other areas where she met very hardworking women.

Gulafshan said she had been selected among six females of the world for biggest event of Europe "The MCN Motorcycle Show", going to be organised on Feb 14. She said that she would release the documentary at that platform also to highlight soft image of the country and to encourage the international bikers to visit Pakistan.

She said she was record holder in cycling and paragliding. She urged women to come forward, join practical life and prove their abilities.