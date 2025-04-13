Pak food exporters to visit Saudi Arabia to explore trade opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A delegation of food exporters from South Punjab is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia in the last week of April to explore untapped trade opportunities in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Mian Muhammad Azhar Shaukat, Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman stated that the visit aligns with Saudi Arabia’s strategic plan to diversify its economy, strengthen food security, and build international partnerships.

He noted that South Punjab, an important agricultural region, produces key commodities such as rice, citrus fruits, and a variety of processed foods, including halal-certified snacks. This positions Pakistan as a strong contender to meet the Kingdom’s growing demand for high-quality food imports.

The visiting delegation aims to engage with Saudi officials and business leaders to assess market demands, negotiate potential trade agreements, and promote Pakistani halal-certified products.

Highlighting the broader significance of the visit, Saif Ur Rehman said the initiative would help strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to the shared goals of economic diversification and sustainable development under Saudi Vision 2030.

He expressed hope that successful engagements during the visit could pave the way for long-term partnerships, fostering greater trade and investment between the two nations, particularly in agriculture and food processing sectors.