Pak forces defeated India despite lack of resources: Tariq Parvaiz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Lieutenant General (Retired) Tariq Parvaiz said that Pak forces laid unprecedented sacrifices in the 1965 war and defeated a heavy-weight enemy despite lack of resources.

During an exclusive interview with APP, he said that Indian army had attacked Pakistan in 1965 at different fronts but Pak military Jawans foiled their nefarious designs by responding their attack strongly.

He said that his unit was tasked with fighting against Indian troops in Rann of Kutch where the enemy was much strong. He said that Raja Nadir Pervaiz was leading his unit who not only defeated the enemy but also captured many persons of the Indian army.

He said the Indian force was equipped with latest weapons but our unit despite lack of equipment shot down a number of Indian planes. Due to excellent performance of our unit, Raja Nadir Parvaiz was awarded Sitara-e-Jurrat, he added.

He said that when the Pak army defeated the Indian troops, people expressed love to raise the morale of Pakistani soldiers. "Although India had attacked Pakistan with heavy force, but the courage of Pak army Jawans as well as the Pakistani nation was visible as both army soldiers and Pakistani people wanted to fight against India ahead of each other.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Tariq Parvaiz said that the war of 1965 broke out in the days of his passing out parade. During this time, when he was going to the front, the enthusiasm of the people on the way was very visible. Men, women, old, young and children were standing in the way of the army with food and drinks in their hands.

He said that he had not seen such love of people for the Pakistan Army. People were shouting slogans in favor of the Pak Army to raise their morale. Although our weapons were old and the enemy was equipped with modern weapons, but we shot down the enemy planes because our air force and pilots were well trained and they would not let the enemy advance. Every soldier of the Pak army was fighting with a passion that he would not retreat even an inch and would fight in the war till the last drop of his blood, he added.

He said that at Chawinda, India launched a massive attack with tanks. "Our army lacked tanks to counter it. That's why our brave soldiers tied tank mines on their chests and laid down in front of the enemy's tanks and forced Indian army to flee. Our brave armed forces consider it an honor to sacrifice their lives for the defence of their motherland, he added.