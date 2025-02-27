Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday said that Pakistani Armed force had given befitting response to the India's agression on this day six years ago and bravery of our security forces were highly praised in world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday said that Pakistani Armed force had given befitting response to the India's agression on this day six years ago and bravery of our security forces were highly praised in world.

In a message on completion of six years of Operation Swift Retart, Engr Amir Muqam said that India has been given clear message that Pakistan knew about protection and security of its borders.

He said that Pakistan's desire for peace should not be considered as weakness, and the entire Pakistani nation was standing with their armed forces.

Engr Amir Muqam said that like the past Pakistan Air Force has again proved its power against the enemy and the entire Pakistani nation are proud of bravery of their armed forces.

While demanding stoppage of cruelties in the Indian held Kashmir, engr Amir Muqam said that India was trying to create lawlessness in neighbouring countries to hide its failure. He said Pakistan will continue its peace efforts in the region.