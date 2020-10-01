Pak forex figure $ 19.53408 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.53408 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Sept.25, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank of Pakistan $12,359.

7 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted $ 7,175.1 million.

During the week ending Sept.25, SBP reserves decreased by $ 342 million to $ 12,359.7 million. This decline is attributed to government external debt payments amounting $ 311 million and other official payments.