Pak Forex Figure $ 19.53408 Bn
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.53408 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.
SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Sept.25, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank of Pakistan $12,359.
7 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted $ 7,175.1 million.
During the week ending Sept.25, SBP reserves decreased by $ 342 million to $ 12,359.7 million. This decline is attributed to government external debt payments amounting $ 311 million and other official payments.