Pak Forex Figure $ 19.53408 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:45 PM

Pak forex figure $ 19.53408 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.53408 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.53408 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Sept.25, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank of Pakistan $12,359.

7 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted $ 7,175.1 million.

During the week ending Sept.25, SBP reserves decreased by $ 342 million to $ 12,359.7 million. This decline is attributed to government external debt payments amounting $ 311 million and other official payments.

