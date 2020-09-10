Pak forex figure $ 19.96103 bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 19.96103 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 19.96103 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here Thursday said that on Sept.4, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank were $ 12,807.

8 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial banks amounted $ 7,153.5 million.

During the week ending Sept.4, SBP reserves increased by $ 95 million to $ 12,807.8 million. The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to proceeds of $ 121 million from Asian Development Bank.