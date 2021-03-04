UrduPoint.com
Pak Forex Figure $20.13305 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:46 PM

Pak forex figure $20.13305 bn

Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country at the end of the last week stand at $20.13305 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country at the end of the last week stand at $20.13305 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement on Thursday said that on Feb.

26,2021 the foreign reserves held by State Bank were $ 12,978.4 million. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $7,155.1 million.

During the week ending on Feb.26, 2021, SBP reserves increased by $ 70 million to $12,978.4 million due to Government of Pakistan official inflows.

More Stories From Pakistan

