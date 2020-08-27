Pak forex increase to $ 19.72204 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country increased to $ 19.72204 billion on, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here in Thursday said that on August 21, the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted to $ 12,640.

8 million and the net foreign reserves holding by Commercial banks were $ 7,081.6 million.

During the week ending Aug.21, SBP reserves increased by $ 32.4 million to $ 12,640.8 million.