UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak, French Foreign Secretaries Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Pak, French foreign secretaries discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday held a virtual meeting with Secretary General of French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs François Delattre and had a wide-ranging exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to deeper cooperation with France in diverse fields.

Both the sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral as well as multilateral engagement and high-level exchanges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Europe France

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

41 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

1 hour ago

National Assembly body for formulating boating, fi ..

2 minutes ago

Polo final on Sunday

2 minutes ago

French frog farmers jump to meet restaurant demand ..

2 minutes ago

Federal ministers meet Chief Minister Buzdar, disc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.