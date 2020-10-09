Pak, French foreign secretaries discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday held a virtual meeting with Secretary General of French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs François Delattre and had a wide-ranging exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to deeper cooperation with France in diverse fields.

Both the sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral as well as multilateral engagement and high-level exchanges.