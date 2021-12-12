UrduPoint.com

Pak Furniture Exports Show Great Surge In 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pak furniture exports show great surge in 4 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Pakistan's furniture exports registered 202.49 per cent increase during the first four months of the current fiscal year, compared to corresponding period of the last year.

He was talking to a delegation of SMEs representatives, led by Nasir Hussain, chief financial officer of Chenone, which called on him here. He said during the period under review, furniture worth US$2.78 million was exported compared to corresponding period of last year. He said furniture industry had big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports.

However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for further boosting exports, he added. He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years.

He hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come. He said the business community had pinned high hopes on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, adding that Imran Khan's government was committed to providing all facilities to businessmen to enhance the volume of exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Business Nasir Sunday Market All Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

32 seconds ago
 EWEC issues request for qualifications for develop ..

EWEC issues request for qualifications for development of Shuweihat S4 RO Indepe ..

16 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.