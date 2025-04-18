Open Menu

Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics Delegations Meet Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi In Islamabad

Published April 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics delegations meet Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Heads of delegation of the Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics Conference called on Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad. The delegation included UAE's DG Anti-Narcotics Department of Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Alsuwaidi, Qatar's DG Anti-Narcotics Department Colonel Rashid Saree Rashid Al Kaabi, Saudi Arabia's DG Narcotics Control Major General Saad bin Saud Al-Ajmi, Oman's DG for Combating Narcotics Brigadier Mohammed Saleh Ali Rashid Al Gheilani, Bahrain's Director Anti-Narcotics Department Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Khalid Al Bunainain, Kuwait's Director Operations Colonel Naseer Bader Ajiman and GCC, CICCD Director Brigadier Eisa Saeed Al Kuwari. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha and Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Abdul Moeed were also present on the occasion.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi thanked the delegations of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman for participating in the Pak-GCC Conference. On this occasion, Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Abdul Moeed briefed regarding the recommendations of the Pak-GCC Conference. Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the delegates of ANF Pakistan and Gulf Cooperation Council on the successful conference and appreciated their full cooperation.

All of the delegates reiterated their full cooperation with the Government of Pakistan in the fight against narcotics. During the meeting, it was decided to hold a meeting of the Anti-Narcotics Ministers of Pak-GCC countries by the end of this year. Mohsin Naqvi said that major decisions will be taken in this meeting to combat narcotics. He said that as a result of the recommendations of the conference regarding the fight against narcotics, mutual cooperation will be further strengthened. He added that these recommendations will help in formulating an effective strategy, a we can eradicate the scourge of narcotics from the society with collective efforts. Mohsin Naqvi welcomed all the delegates and underscored that all the GCC countries are very respectful to us. He highlighted that Pakistan has made its Anti-narcotics Force more effective and strong. He further said that we have conducted joint operations in the past as well and will continue to cooperate in the future also.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry said that the use of technology to combat the menace of drugs is the need of the hour. All the delegates appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan in the fight against narcotics. They said that the conference provided an effective opportunity to enhance mutual cooperation in the fight against this scourge.

