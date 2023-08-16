Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Pak-German health collaboration discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday.

The two side discussed in detail mutual collaboration between Pakistan and Germany in the health sector.

The meeting reviewed the installation process of MRI machine at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital Islamabad.

It was assured by PIMS and German supplier Siemens that MRI machine in PIMS will start functioning from 6th September 2023.

On this occasion representative of German Siemens company Zahid Ali was also present.

Federal Secretary Health expressed his gratitude to the German Ambassador.

He said PIMS was the largest hospital in the federal capital which caters to 12 to 15 thousands patients every day.

He said that patients were facing problems as the MRI machine was out of order for some time.

The secretary said that he took notice of the situation and asked for installation of machine within August to mitigate suffering of the patients.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination remains committed to taking practical steps for facilitation of patients and provision of healthcare to the masses, he said.

