Pak, Germany Agree To Strengthen Collaboration In Renewable Energy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) German Ambassador Alfred Grannas called on Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday and both sides agreed to strengthen their collaboration in renewable energy and other development projects to ensure continued cooperation moving forward.
Ambassador Grannas expressed Germany’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s energy sector reforms, said a press release issued here.
He stated that financial and technological assistance would be provided to address key challenges in the sector, where possible.
The ambassador noted that innovations in artificial intelligence and battery storage facilities were helping reduce electricity costs. He acknowledged the important role of Germany’s private sector in Pakistan’s energy projects.
He assured that cooperation would continue in the future to help Pakistan transition to clean energy.
The minister shared Pakistan’s target of having 88% renewable energy in the national mix by 2034. He explained that the country was working to create a competitive energy market which would allow more participants in electricity trading to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan.
Sardar Awais Leghari highlighted the investment opportunities available in Pakistan’s power sector. He encouraged German investors to take advantage of these opportunities.
The minister said that Germany is a valued development partner for Pakistan. He emphasized that strengthening business-to-business ties was essential for bilateral relations.
They expressed a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and fostering long-term partnership opportunities.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP sets Dec 3 deadline to end Sheikupura by-poll drive, warns of legal consequences to violators2 minutes ago
-
Artificial price hike to be curbed with iron hand: DC2 minutes ago
-
Valuables burnt in house fire2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Two injured in gas cylinder blast2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders steps to check tobacco use at public places2 minutes ago
-
SCP dismisses petition challenging extension of COAS tenure3 minutes ago
-
Khwaja Asif, Governor Tessori visit Ppavilions, stalls in IDEAS 20243 minutes ago
-
36 shops sealed over time violation12 minutes ago
-
DPO, DC hold open court12 minutes ago
-
PTI's agitation politics: A threat to democracy, economic development12 minutes ago
-
Man held for hoax call23 minutes ago