Pak, Germany agree to strengthen collaboration in renewable energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) German Ambassador Alfred Grannas called on Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday and both sides agreed to strengthen their collaboration in renewable energy and other development projects to ensure continued cooperation moving forward.

Ambassador Grannas expressed Germany’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s energy sector reforms, said a press release issued here.

He stated that financial and technological assistance would be provided to address key challenges in the sector, where possible.

The ambassador noted that innovations in artificial intelligence and battery storage facilities were helping reduce electricity costs. He acknowledged the important role of Germany’s private sector in Pakistan’s energy projects.

He assured that cooperation would continue in the future to help Pakistan transition to clean energy.

The minister shared Pakistan’s target of having 88% renewable energy in the national mix by 2034. He explained that the country was working to create a competitive energy market which would allow more participants in electricity trading to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan.

Sardar Awais Leghari highlighted the investment opportunities available in Pakistan’s power sector. He encouraged German investors to take advantage of these opportunities.

The minister said that Germany is a valued development partner for Pakistan. He emphasized that strengthening business-to-business ties was essential for bilateral relations.

They expressed a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and fostering long-term partnership opportunities.