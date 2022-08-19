UrduPoint.com

Pak Girls Guide Holds Certificate Distribution Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Pak Girls Guide holds certificate distribution ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Certificate Distribution Ceremony for Project Stay Safe and Internship Students Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) National Headquarters organized a certificate Distribution Ceremony for Project Stay Safe and Internship of University Students on Friday.

A total 65 Students from International Islamic University, CUST (Capital University of Science & Technology), and NUML (National University of Modern Languages) received their certificates.

Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs was the Chief Guest.

Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner PGGA welcomed the Chief Guest and briefed the guests about the Project Stay Safe and Internship program for University Students.

She informed, that PGGA has launched a nationwide campaign to tackle the challenges faced by girls and young women of today.

The organization has partnered with national universities to offer their female students the opportunity to volunteer for this cause in a structured way through its Project Stay Safe.

Internship Program along with Community Service has been offered to various universities, including Islamic International University, Islamabad (IIUI), National University of Modern Languages(NUML), and Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST).

Students from IIUI have successfully completed their one-month Internship; whereas, students from CUST and NUML have been engaged in Community Service in various public schools in Islamabad.

The Chief Guest appreciated the Pakistan Girl Guides Association for its efforts for the empowerment of the girls and for advocating Global Issues and hoped that it will continue its good work in the future as well.

She also briefed the participants about the Prime Minister's Youth Program and shared the initiatives of the government for the youth.

She emphasized upon the youth to engage in Community Service and take Social Responsibility for the betterment of our country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Young Women International Islamic University National University From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

7 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

19 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

42 minutes ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

1 hour ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.