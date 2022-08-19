Pak Girls Guide holds certificate distribution ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Certificate Distribution Ceremony for Project Stay Safe and Internship Students Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) National Headquarters organized a certificate Distribution Ceremony for Project Stay Safe and Internship of University Students on Friday.

A total 65 Students from International Islamic University, CUST (Capital University of Science & Technology), and NUML (National University of Modern Languages) received their certificates.

Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs was the Chief Guest.

Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner PGGA welcomed the Chief Guest and briefed the guests about the Project Stay Safe and Internship program for University Students.

She informed, that PGGA has launched a nationwide campaign to tackle the challenges faced by girls and young women of today.

The organization has partnered with national universities to offer their female students the opportunity to volunteer for this cause in a structured way through its Project Stay Safe.

Internship Program along with Community Service has been offered to various universities, including Islamic International University, Islamabad (IIUI), National University of Modern Languages(NUML), and Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST).

Students from IIUI have successfully completed their one-month Internship; whereas, students from CUST and NUML have been engaged in Community Service in various public schools in Islamabad.

The Chief Guest appreciated the Pakistan Girl Guides Association for its efforts for the empowerment of the girls and for advocating Global Issues and hoped that it will continue its good work in the future as well.

She also briefed the participants about the Prime Minister's Youth Program and shared the initiatives of the government for the youth.

She emphasized upon the youth to engage in Community Service and take Social Responsibility for the betterment of our country.