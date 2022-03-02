UrduPoint.com

Pak Govt Releases 30pc Of Funds To AJK Under PSDP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 09:43 PM

The government of Pakistan has released 30 percent of funds allocated to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Pertinently, unlike all the four provinces of the country, the AJK has been granted a full share of the funds allocated under the PSDP, said an AJK government statement released on Wednesday evening.

The PSDP funds allocated for the provinces as well as AJK for the third quarter, were reduced from 30 percent to just 16 percent at Federal level to save Rs 250 billion.

However, due to timely intervention and efforts of the AJK Prime Minister, the government of Pakistan decided not to slash PSDP funds and instead release a full share of funds worth Rs 7800 million.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has directed the secretaries and other authorities concerned to utilize 100 percent of the development funds received by the end of the ongoing quarter ending on March 31, this year.

The authorities concerned have further been directed to submit the report to the Prime Minister's Secretariat and ensure timely completion of all the projects.

