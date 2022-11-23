UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Pak-Greece agrees to control illegal migration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Greece have agreed and discussed combating illegal migration, promoting legal migration pathways, and issues related to the Pakistani community in Greece.

This was discussed in the meeting between Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi and Notis Mitarachi, Minister of Migration and Asylum of the Hellenic Republic on Wednesday, received a press release here.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together toward the resolution of issues of mutual concern.

The Greek Minister offered sympathies on the recent devastating floods in Pakistan and offered continued support for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Federal Minister thanked the Greek Government and its people for their support in flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Pakistan.

Mitarachi thanked Mr. Turi for his visit to Greece. The Minister for OP&HRD expressed gratitude to the Minister of Migration and Asylum for his hospitality and invited him to visit Pakistan.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi is currently on his ten-day visit to various countries to explore employment for Pakistanis abroad and discuss Pakistani community's problems with the authorities of respective countries. Earlier, he held important meetings with officials in Switzerland, Romania, and Portugal.

