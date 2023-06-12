Pak Hajj Mission hands over 877 misplaced items to owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lost and Found Center of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah has handed over some 877 misplaced items, such as bags, wheelchairs, mobile phones and purses to the pilgrims of the Government Hajj Scheme.

The In-charge Lost and Found Centre, Naseerudin, told APP on Monday that his team comprising 35 Moavineen-e-Hujjaj was actively engaged in searching for the missing items that need to be returned to their rightful owners.

He said the team members were deputed at different hotels and buildings to supervise unloading of luggage of Hajj pilgrims and ensure its delivery to the owners.

He mentioned that pilgrims who had misplaced their baggage should contact the Lost and Found Centre at 0567119736 for assistance.

He also advised the pilgrims arriving in Makkah to clearly mention their passport numbers and Names on their bags.