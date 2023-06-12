UrduPoint.com

Pak Hajj Mission Hands Over 877 Misplaced Items To Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Pak Hajj Mission hands over 877 misplaced items to owners

The Lost and Found Center of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah has handed over some 877 misplaced items, such as bags, wheelchairs, mobile phones and purses to the pilgrims of the Government Hajj Scheme

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lost and Found Center of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah has handed over some 877 misplaced items, such as bags, wheelchairs, mobile phones and purses to the pilgrims of the Government Hajj Scheme.

The In-charge Lost and Found Centre, Naseerudin, told APP on Monday that his team comprising 35 Moavineen-e-Hujjaj was actively engaged in searching for the missing items that need to be returned to their rightful owners.

He said the team members were deputed at different hotels and buildings to supervise unloading of luggage of Hajj pilgrims and ensure its delivery to the owners.

He mentioned that pilgrims who had misplaced their baggage should contact the Lost and Found Centre at 0567119736 for assistance.

He also advised the pilgrims arriving in Makkah to clearly mention their passport numbers and Names on their bags.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Mobile Makkah Government

Recent Stories

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence ..

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence agency

19 minutes ago
 Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

19 minutes ago
 Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partner ..

Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partnership

31 minutes ago
 NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bure ..

NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bureau performance

19 minutes ago
 Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in Nationa ..

Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in National Assembly

19 minutes ago
 Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety e ..

Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety excellence in ground transport ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.