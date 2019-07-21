UrduPoint.com
Pak Hajj Mission Providing Medical Care To 500 Pilgrims Daily

Pak Hajj Mission providing medical care to 500 pilgrims daily

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Hajj Mission has established 35 bed hospital and nine dispensaries in Makkah Mukaramma to provide medical facilities to pilgrims, said head of the mission Dr Asif Ali.

According to a Whatsapp message received here, he said a 10 bed hospital, two dispensaries have also been established in Madina Munawwara and one dispensary was also working in Jeddah.

As many as 180 doctors, 45 lady doctors and over 400 nurses and para medics were serving pilgrims.

To cope with any emergency, he said 18 ambulances were also serving pilgrims.

He said Pak Hajj Mission was providing medical facilities to 500 pilgrims daily.

He added that complicated cases were being referred to Saudi hospitals.

