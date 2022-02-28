UrduPoint.com

Pak Hands Over 1st Consignment Of 3600 Metric Ton Wheat Seed To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:56 PM

The Government of Pakistan Monday handed over the first consignment of 3600 metric ton of wheat seed consisting of 28 trucks to Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Government of Pakistan Monday handed over the first consignment of 3600 metric ton of wheat seed consisting of 28 trucks to Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan handed over the consignment to Afghan Deputy Minister for Agriculture Maulana Fazl Bari Fazli on Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan talking to the media on the occasion said that the Pakistani government has been cooperating with the Afghan government and its people on humanitarian grounds.

Pakistan has brotherly relations with Afghanistan and extends full cooperation to provide food, medicine, education and medical aid to the Afghan government.

He said that emergency facilities were being provided to patients of Afghanistan while talks were underway between the two governments to permanently resolve the difficulties being faced by Afghans patients in border crossing.

He further said that the government of Pakistan has set up three big hospitals in Afghanistan and measures are being taken to up-grade these hospitals so that Afghans could get the best medical facilities in their own country.

The Pakistani ambassador said that steps have been taken to expedite and facilitate trade between Pak-Afghan, adding due to certain situations in Afghanistan the trade volume affected between the two countries.

To promote trade between the two countries and to solve the problems of the business community, Islamabad and Kabul want to rehabilitate the existing highway besides constructing a separate route for trade.

He said Pakistan would continue cooperation with Afghanistan for strengthening bilateral relations.

