Pak HC calls upon ensuring Kashmiris’ right to self determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Sunday urged the international organizations and human rights bodies to ensure right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under the relevant United Nations’ resolutions.

He was addressing a Kashmir solidarity day event held at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) jointly organized by collaboration of Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan islam Malaysia (MAPIM) and High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur with the collaboration of IAIS, a press release said.

The high commissioner apprised the participants that for last seven decades, the Indian state had systematically converted Jammu and Kashmir into the largest open prison, where it had been oppressing the innocent Muslims through worst forms of human rights abuses and ethnic cleansing.

Ahsan Raza said the illegal Indian armed forces continued to use rape as a weapon of war; they had blinded hundreds of Kashmiri children and youth by firing pellet guns directly at the faces; similarly, torture, illegal detentions, implication in fictitious cases, indiscriminate use of force under the impunity of draconian laws and systemized campaigns to rob the Kashmiris of their distinct cultural and religious identities marked the reality of India’s brutal occupation of the occupied territory.

Emphasizing the seven-point agenda presented by international Human Rights and Muslim Rights activist Cikzu Azmi Abdul Hamid to resolve Kashmir issue, the high commissioner said it was a landmark guideline for ensuing peace in Kashmir and getting rid of human rights violations going on in IIOJK.

He also expressed concern over the sheer barbaric and inhumane brutalities, destruction and killings of innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters, said that the situation in Palestine served as a painful reminder of the similar sufferings of our Kashmiri brethren at the hands of an RSS-led, Hindutva-inspired, Islamophobic and fascist BJP regime that was hell-bent on persecuting the Indian Muslims through worst forms of oppression.

Mentioning the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of centuries-old Babri mosque, Ahsan Raza deplored that India’s judiciary had not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque.

Similarly, he said, three days back on February 1, the BJP government illegally demolished a 600-years old mosque in Delhi in a fraudulent pretext of operation against encroachments and did not even spare the adjacent Muslim graveyard.

He lauded the Malaysian people and the government for supporting the collective cause of the Ummah.

Sharing their remarks on the event, international human rights activist, Azmi Abdul Hameed who also holds the position of President MAPIM, said the dehumanization of Kashmiris continued in IIOJK for the last 76 years.

Like Israel depopulated Palestine, he said, India was following the same tactics in Kashmir.

Earlier presenting welcome address, Chairman IAIS Prof. Dr. Maszlee Malik urged the international bodies to play their proactive role for permanent resolution of Kashmir issue.

Sharing her remarks on the occasion Prof. Hijh Ruhanas Binti Harun, from the National Defence University of Malaysia said the purpose of the Kashmir solidarity day was to give a message that the world had not forgotten Kashmiri people.

A documentary based on the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK and sufferings of Kashmiri people was also played on the occasion.