Pak HC, consulates in UK suspend in-person consular services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :After announcement of new public health and safety regulations by the Government of United Kingdom, the High Commission for Pakistan in London and its Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester have suspended in-person consular services from Tuesday till further notice.

According to a press release, general public was advised to avail online consular services for visas, passports, and NADRA services till further instructions.

Mission's call centre (Phone No. 0207-664-9200) would remain operational during office hours to address emergency matters including transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

Pakistani community is strongly advised to regularly check the high commission's website for updates.

The high commission would keep the general public informed about the resumption of the consular services. In case of any query, email can be sent at: support@phclondon.org/ aneelzafar@mofa.gov.pk