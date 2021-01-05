UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak HC, Consulates In UK Suspend In-person Consular Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:54 PM

Pak HC, consulates in UK suspend in-person consular services

After announcement of new public health and safety regulations by the Government of United Kingdom, the High Commission for Pakistan in London and its Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester have suspended in-person consular services from Tuesday till further notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :After announcement of new public health and safety regulations by the Government of United Kingdom, the High Commission for Pakistan in London and its Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester have suspended in-person consular services from Tuesday till further notice.

According to a press release, general public was advised to avail online consular services for visas, passports, and NADRA services till further instructions.

Mission's call centre (Phone No. 0207-664-9200) would remain operational during office hours to address emergency matters including transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

Pakistani community is strongly advised to regularly check the high commission's website for updates.

The high commission would keep the general public informed about the resumption of the consular services. In case of any query, email can be sent at: support@phclondon.org/ aneelzafar@mofa.gov.pk

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead London Bradford Manchester Birmingham Glasgow United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Snigh, KP governors, Saifullah Niazi call on Prime ..

1 minute ago

UN asked to discourage human rights violations in ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI says UN resolution on Kashmir conflict still ..

1 minute ago

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

3 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.