Pak HC Discusses Red Listing Issue With UK Parliamentary Undersecretary

Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

Pak HC discusses red listing issue with UK parliamentary undersecretary

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held a detailed meeting with UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Lord Bethel on the red listing issue

In a virtual meeting, the high commissioner shared the latest data, Pakistan's COVID-19 response and Pakistan's expectations from the review process, a press release said.

In a virtual meeting, the high commissioner shared the latest data, Pakistan's COVID-19 response and Pakistan's expectations from the review process, a press release said.

