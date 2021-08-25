Pak HC discusses red listing issue with UK parliamentary undersecretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held a detailed meeting with UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Lord Bethel on the red listing issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held a detailed meeting with UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Lord Bethel on the red listing issue.

In a virtual meeting, the high commissioner shared the latest data, Pakistan's COVID-19 response and Pakistan's expectations from the review process, a press release said.