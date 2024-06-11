Pak HC Dr Faisal inaugurates Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday inaugurated the Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion in London.

London Tech Week is a global celebration of technology, uniting the most innovative thinkers and future talent in a week-long festival in which Pakistan is proudly presenting its technological advancements.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal in an official statement expressed his enthusiasm for Pakistan's participation in London Tech Week.

He said that Pakistan was showcasing its technology prowess and innovation at this prestigious global event and its participation demonstrated the incredible potential of their IT industry and the remarkable achievements of their talented professionals.

"Tech Destination Pakistan" brand to the global tech community at London Tech Week 2024, taking place from June 10 to 14, a press release said.

Pakistan's participation at London Tech Week is made possible through a collaborative effort between the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), Pakistan IT industry Association (P@SHA), and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Techdestination Pakistan Pavilion is showcasing 9 top tier IT/ITeS companies from diverse IT verticals, highlighting cutting-edge solutions. Their domains include Artificial Intelligence (AI), internet of Things (IoT), Cloud solutions, Software development, Cybersecurity, Robotics, and E-commerce, among others.

“The IT industry in Pakistan has experienced remarkable growth, with the UK consistently being the second-largest destination for IT/ITeS exports for the past two years. This growth is supported by over 100 Software Technology Parks, a skilled workforce of 600,000 IT professionals, an annual addition of 75,000 IT graduates, and a thriving startup community,” the press release said.

Pakistan is rapidly emerging as a prominent global tech destination due to its abundant human resources.

Furthermore, Kearney's 2023 Global Services Location Index identifies Pakistan as the most financially attractive location for offshore outsourcing services.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is actively exploring various avenues to promote Pakistan's thriving IT industry on the global stage.

Shahbaz Hameed, Director Business Development and Partnerships of PSEB, sharing his organization's vision of positioning Pakistan as a leading Techdestination said that, PSEB along with TDAP was providing comprehensive support to Pakistani IT companies.

This included offering platforms for international exposure to foster business expansion and forge new partnerships.

Sirbuland from VIsnext appreciated the efforts and facilitation provided by PSEB and TDAP, while sharing his valuable feedback about the participation at London Tech Week.

London Tech Week 2023 presents a timely opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its IT/ITeS companies on an international trade platform, with a particular focus on expanding business in the European market, especially in the United Kingdom, which boasts of a significant share of the IT market as the world's sixth-largest economy.

“Despite challenges, Pakistan is making a significant impact in the tech industry through its participation in major events this year. PSEB's renewed approach to branding Pakistan as a lucrative Techdestination and enhancing its international presence has been exemplary. Building upon previous successes at Leap, Gitex Dubai, and Dublin Tech Summit, Pakistani IT companies have expanded their horizons and demonstrated readiness to compete globally,” it was added.