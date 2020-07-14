UrduPoint.com
Pak HC Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Singer Shahid Ashraf

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Pak HC expresses condolence over death of singer Shahid Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner in Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has expressed his heartfelt condolence and sorrow over the sad demise of noted singer of Radio Pakistan Multan, Shahid Ashraf.

Shahid Ashraf had breathed his last in Toronto, Canada after protracted illness, a press release on Tuesday said.

In his condolence message, the high commissioner offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He also paid tribute to late singer's service for the Radio Pakistan.

