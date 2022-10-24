UrduPoint.com

Published October 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday said that Pakistan High Commission in Kenya would facilitate expeditious repatriation of mortal remains of late Arshad Sharif, journalist/anchor person, in coordination with the host authorities.

Pakistan's High Commissioner in Kenya received initial information about the death of Arshad Sharif early in the morning of October 24.

The High Commissioner accordingly contacted the police authorities, and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments.

Office of the Vice President was also contacted for confirmation, the spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistanis of Kenyan Origin were also mobilised.

The Mission was informed that the body was in Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi.

The High Commissioner along with mission's officers reached the location, and had identified the body of Sharif.

The acting foreign secretary had visited the family of Sharif and conveyed confirmation of the sad news, and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the foreign minister and the minister of state.

His family has been assured of all possible assistance by the ministry of foreign affairs.

The spokesperson said that further procedures including police report were awaited.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deeply saddened at the untimely death of prominent journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. We convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved family," it was added.

