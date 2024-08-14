Pak HC in New Delhi celebrates Independence Day with national fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi on Wednesday celebrated the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence with national zeal and fervour.

In an impressive ceremony, Chargé d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisted the national flag at the Chancery lawn.

Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present on the occasion. Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience, a press release said.

Underscoring the significance of 14th August, 1947 the Charge d’ Affaires said that the heroic tale scripted by the Muslims of the sub-continent to realize the dream of Pakistan was etched in the annals of history.

The Cd’A paid tribute to the inspired vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in guiding the Muslims of the sub-continent towards their ordained destiny of a separate homeland of their own. “Emphasizing that the foundation of Pakistan was laid on the abiding principles of democracy, social equality and tolerance, the Cd’A stressed that the nation remains unwavering in its resolve to achieve the ideal of an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by our forefathers,” the press release quoted him as saying.

Noting that Pakistan had achieved important milestones and made great strides since independence, Warraich said the mission towards ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ was fully underway.

He paid rich tribute to the brave sons of the motherland who had sacrificed their lives in the defence of their beloved country.

Expressing Pakistan’s complete solidarity with Muslim brothers and sisters under oppression and occupation, he expressed the firm conviction that these valiant struggles for fundamental rights including the right to self-determination, would be crowned with the glory of success.

He further said that the goal of durable peace and stability in South Asia was contingent upon a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN resolution and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Warraich also hailed the historic performance of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who made the entire nation proud by winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

His remarkable accomplishment in defeating the odds was a shining example that firm commitment, complete dedication and sincere hard work could move mountains and lead to glorious success, he added.

The Cd’A exhorted the youth of Pakistan to instill these strong beliefs as guiding principles in following their dreams.

The children of the members of the Pakistan High Commission presented heartwarming renditions on national songs and delivered speeches, highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.