Pak HC in UK assures resolution of community members' issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Wednesday held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani diaspora to address their issues.

While addressing certain problems instantly, he assured that the remaining issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

The high commissioner also welcomed the suggestions of the diaspora members for the improvement of the services.

A large number of community members attended the virtual interaction. The diaspora members sought redressal of their issues regarding visas, NICOPs, POCs, passports and property matters in Pakistan, a press release said.

Under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the virtual Khuli Katchehri is being held at the high commission every month.

The diaspora members were particularly keen to know as to when Pakistan was going to be removed from the UK's Red List for travel.

Moazzam said that he was in contact with the relevant UK authorities in this regard and removing Pakistan from the red list was his priority.

The community members also appreciated the initiative of Virtual Khuli Katchehri at the Mission and termed it a useful platform for community facilitation.