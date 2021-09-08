UrduPoint.com

Pak HC In UK Assures Resolution Of Community Members' Issues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pak HC in UK assures resolution of community members' issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Wednesday held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani diaspora to address their issues.

While addressing certain problems instantly, he assured that the remaining issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

The high commissioner also welcomed the suggestions of the diaspora members for the improvement of the services.

A large number of community members attended the virtual interaction. The diaspora members sought redressal of their issues regarding visas, NICOPs, POCs, passports and property matters in Pakistan, a press release said.

Under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the virtual Khuli Katchehri is being held at the high commission every month.

The diaspora members were particularly keen to know as to when Pakistan was going to be removed from the UK's Red List for travel.

Moazzam said that he was in contact with the relevant UK authorities in this regard and removing Pakistan from the red list was his priority.

The community members also appreciated the initiative of Virtual Khuli Katchehri at the Mission and termed it a useful platform for community facilitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

2 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

3 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

3 hours ago
 Govt to establish Mines & Minerals Tribunal in KP: ..

Govt to establish Mines & Minerals Tribunal in KP: CM aide

3 minutes ago
 EU to provide assistance for promotion of SMEs in ..

EU to provide assistance for promotion of SMEs in Pakistan: EU Ambassador

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.