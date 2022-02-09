Pak HC in UK holds Khuli Katchehry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani diaspora and redressed complaints pertaining to consular services and property matters in Pakistan.

The katchehry was attended by a large number of community members, a press release said.

The high commissioner assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

As per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the high commissioner holds the virtual khuli katchehry every month.