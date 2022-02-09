UrduPoint.com

Pak HC In UK Holds Khuli Katchehry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Pak HC in UK holds Khuli Katchehry

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani diaspora and redressed complaints pertaining to consular services and property matters in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani diaspora and redressed complaints pertaining to consular services and property matters in Pakistan.

The katchehry was attended by a large number of community members, a press release said.

The high commissioner assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

As per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the high commissioner holds the virtual khuli katchehry every month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Kingdom

Recent Stories

KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

KP Govt to launch digital skills training program

1 minute ago
 Deadline for Guzara Allowance application extended ..

Deadline for Guzara Allowance application extended till Feb.15

1 minute ago
 Arbab visits Madanwah small Dam at Nangar Parkar

Arbab visits Madanwah small Dam at Nangar Parkar

1 minute ago
 ITP starts actions against motorists using LEDs, h ..

ITP starts actions against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

1 minute ago
 MEPCO awards punishments to 8 SDOs

MEPCO awards punishments to 8 SDOs

5 minutes ago
 ACS S. Punjab Saqib for implementation of e-filing ..

ACS S. Punjab Saqib for implementation of e-filing system in all departments of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>