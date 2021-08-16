UrduPoint.com

Pak HC In UK To Remain Close On Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on August 18 to 19 on account of Muharram Ashura.

The community members, seeking consular assistance for any emergency, were requested to call on the emergency contact numbers of the Pakistan High Commission, London and the respective consulates, available on the high commission's website: www.phclondon.org, a press release received here said.

