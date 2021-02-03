UrduPoint.com
Pak HC Interacts With Nationals In UK Via Virtual 'Khuli Katchehri'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pak HC interacts with nationals in UK via virtual 'Khuli Katchehri'

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner (HC) in the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Tuesday held the first virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' and interacted with the diaspora members on a wide range of issues related to the community.

The event was organized in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure efficient public service delivery to Pakistanis living abroad, according to a news release received here.

A large number of the community members from various walks of life attended the online event.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said welfare of the community was one of the top priorities of the government of Pakistan.

He briefed the attendees about the continued efforts of the Mission and its Consulates to provide efficient and seamless consular services to the community, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The members of the diaspora appreciated the High Commission's outreach efforts and gave useful suggestions to further improve the services, which welcomed by HC Moazzam Ahmed Khan.

The diaspora members conveyed their grievances and complaints regarding online processing of visas, National Identity Cards of Overseas Pakistanis and Passports. Some of the complaints were redressed instantly.

The High Commissioner once again urged the Pakistani community to get vaccination as soon as possible to overcome the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

He also paid tribute to the services of the British Pakistani doctors and health workers during the pandemic.

