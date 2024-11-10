Open Menu

Pak HC Issues Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Birthday Celebrations Of Baba Guru Nanak

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Pak HC issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 14-23 November.

During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said in a press release on Sunday.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.

“The issuance of visas is in the line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974,” it was added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit New Delhi Nankana Sahib November Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

17 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

17 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

17 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

21 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

23 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

23 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

24 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan