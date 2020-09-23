UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak HC, Sri Lankan Minister Discuss Mutual Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Pak HC, Sri Lankan minister discuss mutual cooperation

Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Major General (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak and Sri Lankan Minister of Youth and Sports affairs Namal Rajapaksa Wednesday discussed different issues of mutual interest including cooperation through regular sports and youth related activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Major General (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak and Sri Lankan Minister of Youth and Sports affairs Namal Rajapaksa Wednesday discussed different issues of mutual interest including cooperation through regular sports and youth related activities.

During the meeting in Colombo, the high commissioner also congratulated the minister on his appointment, a press release said.

The minister and the high commissioner agreed that interaction of youth from both countries was vital to bring the future generations closer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Sri Lanka Colombo From

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

22 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

38 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

50 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

60 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.