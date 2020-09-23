Pak HC, Sri Lankan minister discuss mutual cooperation

Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Major General (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak and Sri Lankan Minister of Youth and Sports affairs Namal Rajapaksa Wednesday discussed different issues of mutual interest including cooperation through regular sports and youth related activities

During the meeting in Colombo, the high commissioner also congratulated the minister on his appointment, a press release said.

The minister and the high commissioner agreed that interaction of youth from both countries was vital to bring the future generations closer.