ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner in Canada Raza Bashir Tarar said the character and life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) are the major sources of inspiration for the whole humanity which should be adopted for the success in this world as well as in the afterlife.

He was addressing a Mehfil-Milad organized by Salam Pakistan Organization to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Ottawa, a press release received here Sunday said.

Tarar said simplicity, mercy, tolerance and forgiveness were the hallmarks of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a great role model in every aspect of life.

The high commissioner said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to transform Pakistan on the model of "State of Madina".

In his address at the United Nations General Assembly, earlier this year, the prime minister echoed the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah about the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he added.

Prof Syed Badiuddin Soharwardy, a renowned International scholar, encouraged people to learn about islam by reading the Holy Quran and by following the glorious traditions set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said it was very important for the diaspora to educate the younger generation about Islam by leading a life which was closer to the spirit of Islam.