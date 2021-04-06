Pak HC UK holds virtual 'Khuli Katchehri' with Pakistani community

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Tuesday held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community in which the members from various walks of life discussed their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Tuesday held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community in which the members from various walks of life discussed their issues.

Khan welcomed the suggestions and redressed their complaints.

He assured the participants that the high commission and its four consulates general were making every effort to improve the consular services, a press release said.

The high commissioner regularly reached out to the community through virtual 'Khuli Katchehri' in accordance with the guidelines given by the prime minister of Pakistan.

During the interaction, the diaspora members conveyed their complaints and suggestions regarding visas, NICOPs and passports.