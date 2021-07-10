UrduPoint.com
Pak HC Visits Multani Pottery Exhibition In UK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Pak HC visits Multani pottery exhibition in UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan, along with his spouse former ambassador Leena Salim Moazzam, Saturday visited Multani blue pottery exhibition in London.

In the exhibition, a vast collection of blue and white pottery from Multan was displayed.

The high commissioner and his wife appreciated Saniyas Cultural Express for organizing and promoting artistic traditions of Multan in the UK. The event was attended by a diverse set of collectors, designers and British sculptors, a press release said.

The pottery, famous world over, is identifiable by its floral motifs and geometrical patterns in vivid blue and white.

