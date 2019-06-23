Pak HC wants enhanced trade ties with Quebec province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has expressed the desire to increase trade and political relations with the Quebec province and to facilitate exchange of business delegations in order to boost bilateral trade.

He expressed this desire during a meeting with Premier of Quebec Francois Legault at his invitation to attend a reception on the National Day of Quebec province at Quebec city, a press release on Sunday said.

He also informed the premier about the available foreign direct investment opportunities in energy and tourism sectors in Pakistan.

Premier Legault agreed that Pak-Quebec cooperation especially in trade and investment could be increased.

Both sides agreed to follow up the initial understanding with concrete proposals and ideas to further enhance Pak-Quebec relations.