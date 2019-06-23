UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak HC Wants Enhanced Trade Ties With Quebec Province

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Pak HC wants enhanced trade ties with Quebec province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has expressed the desire to increase trade and political relations with the Quebec province and to facilitate exchange of business delegations in order to boost bilateral trade.

He expressed this desire during a meeting with Premier of Quebec Francois Legault at his invitation to attend a reception on the National Day of Quebec province at Quebec city, a press release on Sunday said.

He also informed the premier about the available foreign direct investment opportunities in energy and tourism sectors in Pakistan.

Premier Legault agreed that Pak-Quebec cooperation especially in trade and investment could be increased.

Both sides agreed to follow up the initial understanding with concrete proposals and ideas to further enhance Pak-Quebec relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Canada Sunday

Recent Stories

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

1 hour ago

3 hours ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

3 hours ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

4 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.