Pak Head Mission in Kabul calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Head of Mission of Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, Obaidur Rehman Nizamani on Tuesday called on Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here at Governor House.

The Acting Governor congratulated Abdil Rahman on becoming the Pakistan Embassy Mission Head in Kabul and expressed best wishes for him.

On this occasion Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region, adding that it is inevitable to enhance capacity of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul to play an effective role for the timely provision of visas and other facilities to the people of both sides.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the people of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan have brotherly relations.