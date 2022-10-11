UrduPoint.com

Pak Head Mission In Kabul Calls On KP Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pak Head Mission in Kabul calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Head of Mission of Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, Obaidur Rehman Nizamani on Tuesday called on Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here at Governor House.

The Acting Governor congratulated Abdil Rahman on becoming the Pakistan Embassy Mission Head in Kabul and expressed best wishes for him.

On this occasion Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region, adding that it is inevitable to enhance capacity of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul to play an effective role for the timely provision of visas and other facilities to the people of both sides.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the people of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan have brotherly relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Best

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

2 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

2 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.