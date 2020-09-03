UrduPoint.com
Pak Heroes Successfully Defeated India In 1965 War

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:32 PM

Pak heroes successfully defeated India in 1965 war

The Defence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated as a national day on Sept 6 to commemorate the successful defence of the country by our brave armed forces and defeat of the enemy India in the 1965 war

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated as a national day on Sept 6 to commemorate the successful defence of the country by our brave armed forces and defeat of the enemy India in the 1965 war.

The Defence Day is one of the proudest moments for Pakistanis as the acts of bravery and patriotism were exhibited by our soldiers during this war. Many officers sacrificed their lives for the country and were accorded the highest level awards over their exceptional bravery. The war saw aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) engaging in combat for the first time since independence. The two forces had previously faced off in the first Kashmir war during the late 1940s. That engagement was very limited in scale, compared to the 1965 conflict, according to the data made available by the official sources.

On that day in 1965, Pakistan defeated India and its armies with courage and passion of patriotism.

The Indian army crossed the borderlines and attacked Pakistan without any intimation, believing the surprise attack would push the country into stress and chaos and it would accept its defeat. However, India's attempt brought humiliation and shame for it as Pakistan gave the country a lesson that it deserved. Our heroes, our martyrs and our ghazis, displayed practical application of bravery instilled in their hearts.

Major Aziz Bhatti defended BRB Canal against the enemy in Burki area in the 1965 war. He kept the Indian troops from advancing by valiantly fighting along with his forward platoon for five days.

Another hero, Muhammad Akram, participated in the 1965 war as a captain and led several successful military operations against the Indian Army. While stationed in Lahore, Akram commanded a small company, which carried out several decisive operations against the Indian armed forces.

