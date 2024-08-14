Pak High Commission Malaysia Commemorates Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan High Commission Malaysia here on Wednesday organized a simple and graceful flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan chaired by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah.
People from various nationalities including Pakistanis, Malaysians and other origins participated in it.
Besides youth, a large number of people from different age groups, women and children, majority of them attired in green and white, gathered at the High Commission to express their affection and solidarity with the homeland.
Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, the High Commissioner of Pakistan acknowledged the sacrifices of our forefathers and reaffirmed the pledge to work tirelessly for progress and prosperity of the country.
He apprised, "Currently more than 200,000 Pakistanis are residing in Malaysia and the High Commission is committed to serve and resolve their issues on priority. He asked people to abide by the law of the host government and earn a good name for the country."
He expressed his gratitude to the people for attending the ceremony in a large number despite their hectic routines on the working day.
Among others, officials of the High Commission of Pakistan including Deputy Head of Mission, Rajeel Mohsin, Counsellor Political Sugra Habib, Second Secretary and Head of Chancery, Hafiz Muhammad Amir Hassan, Deputy Defence Advisor Commodore Javed Iqbal Khan Niazi and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.
