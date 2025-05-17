Pak High Commission Ottawa Observes Youm-e-Tashakur
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The High Commission for Pakistan in Canada observed the "Youm-e-Tashakur" to pay tribute to the entire Pakistani nation and the armed forces for their profound national unity and bravery during "Operation Bunyaan-ul-Marsoos" and “Muarka-e-Haq”.
Members of the Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan attended the event at the High Commission premises in Ottawa. Special prayers were held for the martyrs who laid their lives in defending the motherland, a press release said on Saturday.
In his remarks, Pakistan High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem lauded the relentless resolve of the entire nation steered by the country’s leadership and valiant armed forces of Pakistan against Indian aggression.
Underscoring Pakistan’s restraint and measured response, he appreciated the friendly countries who played their role in the de-escalation.
He emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the people.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts4 minutes ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur14 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts inspection in DIKhan24 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise to tackle possible flood situation24 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt condemns attack on levies force personnel in Khuzdar44 minutes ago
-
Two dead, two injured in Havellian firing incident44 minutes ago
-
Expert advises caution as intestine-related health concerns continue to grow2 hours ago
-
Unresolved Kashmir dispute driving region to the brink of war: Mirwaiz2 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue can't be ignored for regional peace: Engr Amir Muqam2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Hazara visits key administrative offices, Maulana Ishaq Khan library in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago