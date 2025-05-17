Open Menu

Pak High Commission Ottawa Observes Youm-e-Tashakur

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The High Commission for Pakistan in Canada observed the "Youm-e-Tashakur" to pay tribute to the entire Pakistani nation and the armed forces for their profound national unity and bravery during "Operation Bunyaan-ul-Marsoos" and “Muarka-e-Haq”.

Members of the Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan attended the event at the High Commission premises in Ottawa. Special prayers were held for the martyrs who laid their lives in defending the motherland, a press release said on Saturday.

In his remarks, Pakistan High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem lauded the relentless resolve of the entire nation steered by the country’s leadership and valiant armed forces of Pakistan against Indian aggression.

Underscoring Pakistan’s restraint and measured response, he appreciated the friendly countries who played their role in the de-escalation.

He emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the people.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

4 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

23 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

23 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

23 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan