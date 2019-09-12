Pak high commission to organise training of 20 Sri Lankan bureaucrats

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) has organized the training of 20 high-ranking Sri Lankan bureaucrats in Pakistan from September 15 to 27.

The training would be held in Pakistan's National school of Public Policy (NSPP), said a press release received here on Thursday.

The delegation members paid a courtesy call to High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner said the visit would give an excellent opportunity to Sri Lankan officers to gain knowledge about Pakistan's civil service structure.

He said NSPP was a premier institution for the training management of civil servants in Pakistan.

The delegation members, apart from visiting the government institutions in Pakistan, would visit Lahore and Taxila Museums and different educational institutions.

They would also meet high ranking government functionaries during their stay in Pakistan.