Pak High Commissioner Calls For Lifting Military Siege In IIOJK, Ensuring Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has called upon the international community to urge India to ensure Kashmiris' right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions

Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has called upon the international community to urge India to ensure Kashmiris' right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He stressed upon lifting the military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the release of the incarcerated Kashmiri leaders and the reversal of the illegal demographic changes over the IIOJK.

India should immediately end extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiris in fake encounters, stop staged cordon and search operations, and restore all fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people, the high commissioner said while addressing a seminar, organized at the Consulate General for Pakistan, Sydney to mark the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', according to a press release received here on Saturday.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle till the realization of their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The seminar was attended by Members of the Australian parliament, journalists, academicians, human rights activists and members of the Pakistani and the Kashmiri community.

Keynote speakers included Senator David Shoebridge, Senator Dr Mehreen Faruqi, former senator and human rights activist Lee Rhiannon and President of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils Dr Rateb Jneid.

They highlighted the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK and underscored the urgent need for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions, and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking of the universality of human rights, Senator David Shoebridge said that it was the collective responsibility of the international community to protect the human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that commercial and political considerations must not take precedence over universal human rights and long-term relations between countries must be based on shared human values.

About India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Senator Mehreen Faruqi expressed grave concern over the gross and systematic human rights violations in the IIOJK.

She also questioned the deafening silence of the international community over the protracted humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory and expressed firm resolve to continue to raise her voice at all fora.

Lee Rhiannon called for building a broader awareness about Indian atrocities in the IIOJK.

She underscored the need for building global support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination and said that the Indian occupation of Kashmir was one of the longest and bloodiest occupations in the world.

Dr Rateb Jneid condemned the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and said that Kashmir was an ongoing example of colonial oppression and urged the international community to support the Kashmiri people in their rightful struggle for self-determination.

