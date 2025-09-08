Pak High Commissioner-designate to Australia calls on President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Australia Irfan Shaukat on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president felicitated him on his new assignment and asked him to prioritise expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation with Australia, including by fostering business-to-business linkages and promoting Pakistani exports.

He emphasised upon highlighting Pakistan’s investment potential and exploring partnerships in information technology, agriculture, minerals and energy, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president underscored the importance of facilitating the Pakistani community and students in Australia through efficient consular services and outreach, as well as strengthening people-to-people and educational linkages.

He also wished Shaukat success in his duties.