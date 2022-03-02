UrduPoint.com

Pak High Commissioner In UK Assures Resolution Of Community's Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Pak High Commissioner in UK assures resolution of community's issues

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan for appropriate action

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan for appropriate action.

The high commissioner held 14th virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community, a press release said.

It was attended by a large number of community members who apprised the high commissioner of their problems and sought redressal.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan redressed complaints of the community members pertaining to consular services and property-related matters in Pakistan.

As per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the high commissioner regularly holds such interaction every month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Chairman shares PTA efforts for digital inclusion ..

Chairman shares PTA efforts for digital inclusion of women, girls in ICTs

23 seconds ago
 Pak envoy in Niger calls on coordinator General CO ..

Pak envoy in Niger calls on coordinator General COMSTECH

26 seconds ago
 Iranian Air Force Commander acknowledges Pakistani ..

Iranian Air Force Commander acknowledges Pakistani Armed Forces' professionalism ..

28 seconds ago
 Prime Minister's industrial package to bring econo ..

Prime Minister's industrial package to bring economic revolution: HCCI

30 seconds ago
 Covid has taken severe mental health toll: WHO

Covid has taken severe mental health toll: WHO

18 minutes ago
 ACE Pb arrests 8 people including doctor, two patw ..

ACE Pb arrests 8 people including doctor, two patwaris

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>