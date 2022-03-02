Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan for appropriate action

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan for appropriate action.

The high commissioner held 14th virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community, a press release said.

It was attended by a large number of community members who apprised the high commissioner of their problems and sought redressal.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan redressed complaints of the community members pertaining to consular services and property-related matters in Pakistan.

As per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the high commissioner regularly holds such interaction every month.